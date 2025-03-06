Although the declines of types of the European Central Bank continue to wear the profitability of fixed -term deposits, There are still options to scratch from 2.25% onwards to 12 months. But it is necessary to hurry, since the interests that banks pay to their customers are reduced week after week, as the European Central Bank (ECB) lowers the types. This same Thursday it is assumed that the monetary policy institution will lower the types for the sixth time since June last year.

In recent days, Renault Bank, subsidiary of the well -known French car manufacturer, He has trimmed the interest of his deposit at 1 year from 2.52% to 2.42% TAE (equivalent annual rate). This product can be hired from only 500 euros.

Among the most attractive deposits at 1 year, the Banco Finantia, which offers 2.85%, With the particularity of only available for quantities that exceed 50,000 euros.

For its part, Myinvestor allows to pocket 2.50% to customers who contribute at least 10,000 euros and that they hire, in addition to the deposit, portfolios automated for a minimum of 150 euros, that is, they use their service of Roboadvisor. This implies making a leap and becoming a investor, which implies assuming the risk of losing money, something that does not happen with deposits. Customers who choose to hire only the deposit will receive 2.25% TAE. You may be interested: the time is over to hunt deposits of more than 2.50% to 3 months

In 2.27% is the vehicle 12 months from GDPwhich is part of the Ecuadorian bank Pichincha. It does not require a minimum amount, and is attached to the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Big and Banca Marcha both maintain their 2.25% for one year deposits. Ban Big can be hired from 1,000 euros, while Banca March demands at least 10,000.

EBN Banco, on the other hand, remunerates with 2.20%, and also exceeds 2% Pichincha Banco, Cetelem, Triodos and BFF.

Those who want to catch these interests must hurry, since the market expects the declines of types to continue in 2025, which will result in new declines of the profitability of fixed -term impositions. The ECB moves away from the Fed and lowers interest rates for the fourth consecutive time to 2.75%.

