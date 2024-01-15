The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and temperatures will tend to drop slightly and gradually, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some inland areas with a chance of mist or light mist forming, and winds will be light to moderate in speed, gradually active, especially on the sea after noon.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate and gradually disturbed in the afternoon. The first tide occurs at 15:52, the second tide occurs at 05:55, the first low tide occurs at 09:49, and the second low tide occurs at 23:03.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light to moderate and disturbed at night. The first tide occurs at 12:14, the second tide occurs at 01:00, the first low tide occurs at 18:25, and the second high tide occurs at 07:28.