Controversies and falls

Marc Marquez had already caused controversy during the summer break, being the protagonist of a controversial contact with Nicolò Bulega in the WDW exhibition race. Today, on his return to the MotoGP track in the Silverstone Sprint, the Spaniard from the Gresini team ended up on the ground again. This time alone, while he was in fourth position, also losing the opportunity to nibble a few points from Pecco Bagnaia, who had also fallen shortly before.

Marquez answered questions from Sky Sport MotoGP after the race, talking about the crash and also about how he tried, taking risks, to straighten out a weekend that had started badly for him since Friday. “During the race I had my best feeling of the whole weekend and I was very happy – explained the #93 from Cervera – but it is true that we chose the hard on the front and the crash was a mix of several things: I made a mistake and when I tried to come back in I was a bit wide; also, riding alone with this hard front tire the temperature drops a lot and in these cases you don’t feel any movement. I took this risk and I was doing quite well, but in the end I crashed”.

‘Risky’ Rubber

The Spaniard, who will be Bagnaia’s teammate in the official Ducati team next year, reiterated that he did not feel like he was in the ‘first group’ on the English track: “We were quite close to those in front, like Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini, but the three of them are very strong, like Espargarò, while we are in the second group. Today my goal was 5th place, I was doing well, but two laps at the limit are evident”.

The big names’ slips are becoming a constant in the last rounds, but Marquez is not surprised: “At the Sachsenring it happened to Martin, here it happened to Pecco and me and in the future there will be other mistakes, because we are lapping very fast. The bike is good, yesterday I didn’t feel good but we worked a lot with the team. Surely when I start well on Friday on a weekend then the weekend goes better. This weekend instead we started far from expectations, but the trend can be changed and the rider has to work more. The problem is the rear, which goes too far on entry. Yesterday it was a disaster, today a little better and tomorrow we will try to make another step”, he concluded.