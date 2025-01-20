Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson, Iñigo Errejón, defended before Judge Adolfo Carretero that the “superficial” sexual relationship he had with Elisa Mouliaá, who has denounced him for assault, was always consensual. «There was an active thing, we both kissed», she pointed out to the instructor’s questions, to ensure that at that party they attended together, they both voluntarily got into a room, without the grab of the arm or the strength that she manifests: «We ended up in bed like two people looking for a bed when they have slipped away from a party, to kiss. He also ruled out that she was drunk.

The video of the appearance, to which ABC had access, reflects the diametrically opposite version that Errejón has of the same events that Mouliaá recounted in his complaint, who that same day also gave a statement before the instructor. According to Sumar’s former spokesperson, “at no time” did he force herneither in the elevator, nor in a room at the party they went to, nor later on their own floor, since the sexual contact was “superficial” and consensual after months of “racy” conversations on social networks.

Errejón assured that in the elevator the two kissed each other and in agreement and that at the party, the episode that she narrates of a violent grab of her arm to take her into a room “It is not true and it is also impossible» because to get to the room they had to pass in front of those attending the party, her friends. “What happened is that we met in the kitchen and we started talking closer and we were about to kiss and I said no, wait, and I shook his hand and we went to the back rooms,” he explained.

Inside the room, according to the video of his statement, Errejón denies having removed his penis and having acted with violence. «We end up in bed like two people looking for a bed when they have snuck out of a party, to kiss. A few minutes. I touched my penis over my jeans. I touched her ass, I touched her breasts and I think I remember that over her bra. We were not going to have a sexual relationship there (…) We are not teenagers, we are not going to have a sexual relationship here in an unknown room in another house. And I said, hey, this is a song, we look like teenagers.», he explained. That’s how he invited her to stay in his house.









On the way to the house, Errejón says that she returned the missed calls she had and that was when her father told her that his little daughter had a high fever and was being taken to the emergency room. He, according to her version, offered her to get off when they got home and for her to continue with the taxi to the hospital, but she decided to go to the apartment.

«It is evident that I am a well-known person»

Then, at home, they kissed again, voluntarily, and at one point she stopped “overwhelmed” by her daughter’s situation and left, agreeing that she would report her condition and they would see each other again. Hence I maintain that Mouliaá does not tell the truth. «The proof is that the only time she says I’m going to leave because I’m worried about my daughter, she leaves. “She herself recognizes it in the media,” said the politician.

Asked about the intentions that the actress could have with her complaint, he responded: “I think it is evident that I am a well-known person that when the media lynching begins I become even more well-known and that Mrs. Mouliaá jumps on that wave and thanks to that wave achieves an impact like it has never had before and that has surely brought benefits.”

In any case, he ruled out that it was true that she told him at one point that “only yes means yes” and reproached him for having to stop her. «People don’t speak with slogans (…) I have not met anyone who talks like that in real life,” he commented at another time, to summarize: “all of that (the taxi, the party, the house) happens because it is desired. Because I don’t do it because I’m a good person but I’m also a well-known person. “No, that doesn’t happen.”

It was not the only contradiction that was revealed regarding the complainant’s story. She said, for example, that the presentation of the book that she refers to as the day they met was not in September, but in October. That he does not live on the first floor but on the second and never walks up, or that they continued talking until April 2023, although these events would have occurred in September 2021, but she “has deleted” her part of the conversation on the network .

“I couldn’t be spokesperson for Sumar and defend my innocence”

He also spoke about his resignation before the judge, who was interested in the reasons that led him to leave politics with a statement that seemed to be an acknowledgment of the facts. «I have been on the front line of politics for ten years and I have already stated that I wanted to leave when the legislature ends (…). When suddenly the testimony thing happens, two things happen to me: that I lose the trust of my political leaders and then that I was active in a political space that prides itself on the fact that any testimony, even in networks, is fully and directly valid. “I cannot be a spokesperson for a space like this and at the same time defend my innocence,” he explained.

Carretero asked at this point about the inconsistency of defending an idea and then doing something else and Errejón stressed that he could not “continue being a spokesperson for a space that says that any testimony is valid”, an idea that “was coherent” within that space but not outside. «That has been misinterpreted later, but I do not recognize these facts in any way. What I am experiencing is a situation of political incoherence, I cannot exercise the political position I occupy and at the same time defend my innocence,” he concluded.