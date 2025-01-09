After a few weeks under great pressure, with the registration of Olmo and Pau Víctor in the air and the opposition beginning to demand his resignation, Joan Laporta let himself go this Wednesday, as soon as he heard the news that the CSD granted him the precautionary measure. and the two footballers once again put themselves at the disposal of Hansi Flick.

The news reached the Barça president arriving at the Al Jawhara stadium, located in the King Abdullah sports city in Yida, and his image giving a thumbs up as he entered the venue captured by Esport3 already generated a lot of stir.

The scene

Laporta entered the stadium with a shrug and continued shouting insults loudly.

But things went much further, since according to people present in the area of ​​the box and the antebox The VanguardLaporta remained visibly upset until the match began, even uttering serious insults in the ears of many of those present in that area of ​​the stadium, in addition to some more cutting his sleeve.

The Barcelona president shouted out loud several times “sons of bitches” to the surprise of those present. The subsequent arrival of the presidents of the territorial teams increased the tension and caused Laporta to call them “scoundrels”, blaming them for the RFEF’s refusal to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. In addition, the leader was seen hitting several sofas and objects in anger during those moments before the game.





Luis Buxeres | Yida

Upon arriving at the box, the new president of the federation, Rafael Louzán, faced with the delicate situation that was being experienced, had an aside with Laporta himself, although the content of said conversation has not emerged.

Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo, the two great extra-sports protagonists of the day, were also in the box area but always stayed away from everything that happened.

This tension from Laporta contrasts with the joy that was experienced in the locker room, which celebrated in style the qualification for the first final of the season, a duel so that they will finally be able to count on Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The Barça team will hold a closed-door session this Thursday afternoon to begin preparing for the final, whose rival will emerge from the semifinal between Real Madrid and Mallorca.