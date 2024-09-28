Golden moment

The golden moment also continues in Mandalika, Indonesia Enea Bastianini. The centaur from Rimini, fresh from the home victory at Misano-2, came close to an encore in the first Sprint of the Asian ‘tour’, surrendering only to teammate Pecco Bagnaia. Bastianini paid one not a perfect start and a few laps too many spent behind Marc Marquez, but he also gave the impression of being able to have a better pace than all his direct rivals, with perhaps the sole exception of Jorge Martin, who however crashed at the beginning of the second lap.

Complicated startup

“I expected something more in qualifying – commented Bastianini to Sky Sport MotoGP – and then in turn 1 I didn’t know where to brake because they were all spread out and I couldn’t overtake anyone. In the end Marc [Marquez] he threw himself in and I lost a position, but lap after lap I always improved as I usually manage to do. On the last lap I was closer to Pecco, but I don’t know if an extra lap or two would have been enough to overtake him. In my opinion the tires had not yet reached the end, there were still a few and today it was more difficult to push than yesterday because there was a bit of wind on the track, but in my opinion a few more laps on the soft had, although certainly not to make the long race“.

The challenge with Marquez and the hunt for Pecco

“We will evaluate later – continued Bastianini, again in reference to the use of the soft tire for tomorrow’s GP – but I think it’s a very unlikely choice”. With a view to the final success, the ‘stop’ made by Marc Marquez certainly had an impact, as in defending second position for several laps he inadvertently facilitated Bagnaia’s escape: “Surely if I had managed to overtake Marquez earlier I would have had a better chance of winning – recognized Bastianini – because when you have a rider in front it’s always difficult to be as fast as you want. You have to brake a little more slowly: Marc had a lot of mileage but he was more in difficulty when braking. We could have maybe fought on the last lap, but in 13 laps it’s always difficult, especially if you get a bad start.”. However, the dream of success is only postponed until tomorrow.