There Ferrari inaugurated a factory parallel to the existing one where all the cars will be built, including those thermal, hybrid and electric. It’s about the new e-building by Maranello from which the Ferrari’s first electric car. The president attended the presentation event John Elkannthe vice president Piero Ferrari, the CEO Benedetto Vigna and the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

The Ferrari e-building is a modern factory example of Industry 4.0 achieved thanks to an investment of 200 million euros. The first Prancing Horse electric cars, as well as models, will be developed and produced here hybrid and thermalreorganizing all the other structures of the industrial center.

The plant is powered by 100% from renewable sourcesincluding further 1.3 MW of solar panelsthe. Specialized personnel have been trained in the last two years for the new job, and the production lines include collaborative robotsrelaxation areas, green areas and natural lighting.

The campus area for the relaxation area has been redeveloped without land consumption, replacing old obsolete industrial structures and high energy dispersion, over an area of ​​approximately 100,000 square metres.

In e-building it will be possible to produce all the models in the Ferrari range, but above all here, starting from 2025, the Ferrari’s first electric model, although the technical specifications have not yet been disclosed.

The production strategy involves the in-house creation in Maranello of the fundamental components such as the engine (rotor and stator), the high voltage batteries and the axle inside the e-building.

