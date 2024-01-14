Pistoia, floor collapses during wedding party: 60 injured

Fear in Pistoia during a wedding party organized in a former convent. An attic collapsed while the guests were dancing, causing dozens of injuries, including five in serious condition. The toll is 35 injured, including the newlyweds. The Pistoia prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into cases of negligent collapse against unknown persons. The first checks are aimed at understanding the regularity of the authorizations and compliance with the capacity limits.

The accident occurred in Pontelungo, on the outskirts of the city, and involved the former convent of Giaccherino, which has long been used as a party venue (and which has now been seized by the Prosecutor's Office). Suddenly a chasm opened up and many of the 60 people who were still dancing (others had recently left the party) fell disastrously among the debris.

READ ALSO: Palermo, young man beaten to death after a fight in a nightclub

The spouses among the injured

The budget, late in the evening, speaks of five people taken to hospital in code red, six with yellow code and 24 green. Others were treated on the spot. The spouses, both twenty-six years old, were also taken to the emergency room of the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia, where they were placed on two beds side by side. Their conditions are not worrying, so much so that they were discharged during the night.

The mayor of Pistoia Alessandro Tomasi he went to the site as soon as he heard of the collapse: “The picture is not definitive and the color of the codes could change. There are still ambulances who are leaving – he explains – Dalle first information it seems that there were around 150 people in total, we have no news of children but we still don't have all the data. They were there many couples of boys very young, several were treated on the spot. The bride and groom are from the Florentine hinterland, Scandicci it seems to me, like many of the guests”. Regarding the dynamics, adds the mayor, “they tell us that one fell portion of floor in the center of the hall below, some suffered serious injuries. Now the situation is under control, the police and firefighters are there. There don't appear to be any others seriously injured or missing”. In the evening the prosecutor of Pistoia also went to the former convent for an inspection, Tommaso Coletta.

Subscribe to the newsletter

