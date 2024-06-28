Yet another two-way challenge

The Verstappen-Norris head to head continues in Austria too, starting from the first ‘relevant’ session on Friday, that of the Sprint qualification. This time the reigning world champion prevails on the flying lap, beating his friend-rival by just 93 thousandths.

They will once again share the front row tomorrow in the short race that will open F1 on-track activity, before qualifying that will determine the starting grid on Sunday. This time Norris, compared to the regret expressed after the Spanish GP, made the best of a bad situation, settling for the second time in the SQ3 and shifting attention to tomorrow.

Already heading to the Sprint race

“Overall, we had a good qualifying today. – said the Englishman – P2 is a pretty good result. It was a close fight, as it has been all year. Maybe it wasn’t my tidiest qualifying session, but I still managed to get something good out of it at the end and have a good lap. Second position for tomorrow’s Sprint is a positive start to the weekend, we will continue to push from here.”concluded the McLaren driver, currently second in the championship, 69 points behind Verstappen.