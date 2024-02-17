Weeks of absence that had worried everyone. Eleonora Giorgi returns to social media and explains what happened to her: “I was scared”

Eleonora Giorgi returns to social media and updates everyone on her condition: she is now better after a bad pneumonia

After a few days of absence Eleonora Giorgi she returned to social media and, in a touching video, explained what happened to her during this forced break. The first cycle of chemo left her with consequences, including a persistent fever and pneumonia that scared her quite a bit. How is the actress today?

Credit – eleonoragiorgiofficial – Instagram

Eleonora Giorgi, a beloved Italian actress, had moved everyone in recent months when she told without hiding that she had discovered she had a pancreatic cancer and having to begin a course of chemotherapy treatments which would have put her to the test, but which she would have faced with all the strength and courage possible.

At the beginning of December she underwent the first cycle of chemo therapy, which kept her away from TV and social media for about twenty days. Then she was returnedand in the living room of Myrta Merlino, her dear friend and presenter of Afternoon 5, a program in which he often appears as a commentator, both on social media. On the latter he told how it happened and thanked everyone for the closeness they are showing her.

Credit: eleonoragiorgiofficial – Instagram

Recently Eleonora he went through another period that was anything but simple. Unfortunately, the effects of the chemo continue to be felt and have forced her to stay for another few weeks away from her beloved followers.

Today, going back up Instagramthe actress reappeared smiling as usual and explained that she had had a very high fever that wouldn't go down, which later turned out to be a pneumonia. “A nice pneumonia due to lowered immunity, that is, almost due to chemo“: Giorgi explained. For 15 days she had to take the antibiotics and, as if that wasn't enough, he had ainfusion infection:

In short, in a few days I had anaesthesia, contrasts, a small operation and more anaesthesia. Let's say that they have been tiring days but I am optimistic, I have to fight and do what the doctors tell me.

Inevitable i thanks for those who, despite her absence, continued to be close to her and comment on her posts with positive messages of strength and hope.