Pramac and Yamaha, there’s a wedding

Mark Marquez he is an animal not only on the track but also in the paddock. The Spaniard knows how to move perfectly behind the scenes to try to have the best opportunity to win, and this year he went to the Gresini team aware that this was only a stage on the path towards the GP25. A bike that he will ride from next year, as Ducati has chosen him to be Francesco’s partner Bagnaia.

Marquez, before the decisive days of the market, shocked everyone by stating that he would never ride for Pramac, even though Paolo Campinoti’s team has an official Ducati updated with the latest specifications. And, in light of the marriage between Pramac and Yamaha, it comes to mind that the eight-time world champion knew in advance of the farewell. Farewell that Campinoti instead “postpones” in the timeline and motivates precisely with the choice of the Borgo Panigale company to focus on Marquez and not on Jorge Martin.

In short, for the Tuscan manager, it was not Marquez who sensed the divorce between Pramac and Ducati, but this divorce would have occurred precisely as a consequence of the choice of Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi: “We arrived at this situation due to a series of circumstances, the team has grown a lot in recent years, we have received many requests from various manufacturers and we have never taken them into consideration because we have always been faithful to the project. Unfortunately, with these latest choices that Ducati has made, I seem to perceive that they have changed priorities, they have embraced another project. They took Cristiano Ronaldo by giving up the team“, this is his comment on Sky Sports MotoGP in which he logically refers to Marquez.

“Our project was to help young people grow, to experience a path that would then lead us to having riders like Bagnaia, Iannone, Miller. This choice surprised us and therefore we listened with more conviction to these external sirens. We do not agree with the choice not to take Martinwho is leading the World Cup and has already won several matches. It is objective that they have taken the Cristiano Ronaldo of the situation, but this logically leads to consequences“.