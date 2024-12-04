The end of the year is approaching and one of the most anticipated moments for Spotify users has arrived: the launch of the Spotify Wrapped 2024. Starting this Wednesday, December 4, it is possible to discover which songs and artists you have listened to the most in the music application throughout the year, in addition to discovering the podcasts that you have followed the most in recent years. 12 months.

As in previous years, Spotify has once again opted for a interactive presentation in which all the categories available in the year summary are shown to the user one by one, in a format very similar to Instagram stories.

Deployment of Spotify Wrapped





The application has also included new features compared to previous years, such as a main screen only intended to show Spotify Wrapped 2024 content. If you want to see your musical summary of the year, we show you how you can do it step by step.

How to watch Spotify Wrapped 2024

From this Wednesday it is possible to consult the Spotify Wrapped 2024 in the mobile application. This is how you can check it when you open the application, with a screen in which a notice will appear that the annual summary generated exclusively for you is now available. Unlike other years, also can be consulted on the official website of the company, whether you search from your computer or from your cell phone or any other electronic device.









If you don’t know how to access it, don’t worry: it’s very simple and you just have to follow a few steps. To do this, you just need to touch the notice that will appear when you open the Spotify application and you will automatically discover who your most listened to artists of the year are.

If you enter the app and Spotify Wrapped does not appear, you should not worry. It’s possible that the year in review hasn’t been released in your country yet, or that you don’t have the Spotify app updated to its latest version. If the latter happens to you, you can consult the Wrapped in a very simple way: doing a Google search and consulting it directly from the Spotify website.