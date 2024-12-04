File image of a protest by Ponent prison workers due to an attack in the center.

As reported by ‘El Caso’, the events occurred while the inmates were being counted after dinner.

12/04/2024



Updated at 12:36 p.m.





A prisoner from the Ponent prison, in the province of Lérida, has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female official of the penitentiary center.

The events occurred this Monday around 8:00 p.m. As reported by ‘El Caso’, it was when the count that is done during the night was being carried out, when they were going up to the cells after dinner.

Apparently, Government sources have confirmed to Europa Press, the prisoner “touched” the worker at the moment she opened the cell.

Likewise, ‘El Caso’ adds, he rubbed against the woman, who separated him. The man was finally subdued and taken to his cell amid shouts and insults from other prisoners who were already in their modules and who thus showed solidarity with the official.









The inmate is expected to be punished.