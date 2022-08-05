After the resounding success of “My baby fiu fiu” on Spotify, the platform has set its sights on Peru and has just chosen the Peruvian singer Milena Warthon as the image of the Equal Andes list, which brings together music from women around the world and which aims to create an important exhibition space for the artists in the industry.

Milena assures that it is an honor

Due to the great reception that Milena Warthon has had on Spotify, due to the fact that she achieved an average of 89,000 monthly listenersthe most relevant music platform today decided to bet on the national artist of 22 years.

“I feel very excited. It is an honor that I have been chosen to be on the cover of Equal this August, since it is a playlist that seeks to promote the work of women in the music industry. I hope to bring the voice of the Andean woman in the best way”, said the former participant of the “La voz Perú” contest.

In addition, she assured that this will mark a before and after in her career because it will push her to cross borders with her Andean pop.

Milena was stranded on the Central Highway

Milena Warthon announced on social networks that she was stranded on the Central Highway on July 28 when she tried to get to Huancayo to give a concert in that city for National Holidays.

The artist and many tourists traveling to celebrate the Independence of Peru got stuck on that road for more than 10 hours.

“Dear Huancayo family, with great sadness I inform you that it will be impossible for me to arrive for today’s event”he indicated.