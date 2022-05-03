Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
Champions League, First B, Major Leagues.

ESPN
2 pm: Champions League, Villarreal vs. Liverpool
5:15 pm: Copa Libertadores, Táchira vs. Emelec
7:30 p.m.: Students vs. National

ESPN2
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Caracas vs. Freedom
7:30 p.m.: Independent vs. palm trees

FOX SPORTS 3
5:15 pm: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. Paranaense
7:30 p.m.: America vs. Miner

DIRECTV
5:15 pm: South American Cup, River Plate vs. Melgar
7:30 p.m.: October 9 vs. Medellin

ESPN3
10 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Ceará vs. Guaira

WIN SPORTS
6 pm: First B, Bogota vs. Llaneros

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Valledupar

MLB
channel 680
6 p.m.: Angels vs. red sox

channel 681
6 p.m.: Twins vs. Orioles

