Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 3

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
houston
Champions League, First B, Major Leagues.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 10:35 PM
ESPN
2 pm: Champions League, Villarreal vs. Liverpool
5:15 pm: Copa Libertadores, Táchira vs. Emelec
7:30 p.m.: Students vs. National
ESPN2
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Caracas vs. Freedom
7:30 p.m.: Independent vs. palm trees
FOX SPORTS 3
5:15 pm: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. Paranaense
7:30 p.m.: America vs. Miner
DIRECTV
5:15 pm: South American Cup, River Plate vs. Melgar
7:30 p.m.: October 9 vs. Medellin
ESPN3
10 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Ceará vs. Guaira
WIN SPORTS
6 pm: First B, Bogota vs. Llaneros
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Valledupar
MLB
channel 680
6 p.m.: Angels vs. red sox
channel 681
6 p.m.: Twins vs. Orioles
Sports
May 02, 2022, 10:35 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday
Leave a Reply