The plastic artist Eduardo Srur, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, made street art as a protest for the welfare of animals in captivity. Photo: EFE.

The man personified for a few moments a monkey. Photo: EFE.

The work attempted to highlight the relationship between humans and animals and the "eternal confinement" to which they are subjected in zoos. Photo: EFE.

Eduardo Srur even hung himself from the cage. Photo: EFE.

As part of the performance there was no shortage of shouts to those who were walking on the street. Photo: EFE.
