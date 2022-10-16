Sports schedule for Sunday, October 16

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian football, from Italy and England.
October 15, 2022, 10:30 PM
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Cortuluá vs. Tolima
4:05 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. Pereira
WIN SPORTS+
6.10 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. patriots
8:15 p.m.: Jaguars vs. Santa Fe
DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish soccer, Celta vs. Real society
9:15 a.m.: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
11:30 a.m.: Spanish vs. Valladolid
3 pm: Women’s Copa Libertadores, Olimpia vs. Cali
ESPN
5:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Salernitana
8 a.m.: England football, Leeds vs. Arsenal
10:30 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
1:45 p.m.: France Soccer, PSG vs. Marseilles
ESPN2
8 a.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Udinese
STAR +
8 a.m.: England football, Southampton vs. West Ham
8 a.m.: Manchester United vs. newcastle
8 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
8am: Italy soccer, Spezia goes. Cremonese
11 a.m.: Hellas vs. Milan
12:30 p.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. freisburg
ESPN3
11 a.m.: Italy soccer, Naples vs. Bologna
1 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Cleveland, NY Yankees
ESPN4
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mariners vs. stars
Sports
