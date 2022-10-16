Missing Russian actress Irina Golubnichenko found dead

Actress Irina Golubnichenko, who disappeared a few weeks ago in Kurgan, was found dead. About it reported in the orientation of the Russian search and rescue team “LizaAlert”.

The actress was 82 years old. On the evening of September 23, 2022, she left the house and did not return. Details of her death have not been released.

Golubnichenko has served in the Kurgan Drama Theater since 1989.

