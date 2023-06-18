Sunday, June 18, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday June 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday June 18


max verstappen

max verstappen

Photo:

Carlos Perez Gallardo. AFP

max verstappen

Primera B, Tour of Switzerland, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm Primera B, Patriots vs. rangers

STAR+
11:10 am: Argentine soccer, Board of Trustees vs. defenders
1:10 p.m.: Gymnastics vs. saint matin

ESPN
8 am: Uefa Nations League, Netherlands vs. Italy
1:45 p.m.: Croatia vs. Spain

espn 2
12.55 pm: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

DIRECTV
7:30 am: stage of the Tour of Switzerland

ESPN 3
1 p.m. US Open Golf Championship
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. yankees

Sports

