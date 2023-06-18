After the examination, doctors discovered that her son had retinoblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects children under the age of three.

Today, the child is 5 years old, and doctors have announced that he has completely recovered from the disease, with recourse to laser treatment and refrigeration.

“We weren’t expecting it,” Danielle said. “We just delivered him for a 6-month check-up. He’s fine now.”

Danielle described the moment her son arrived home after recovery: “I was crying and hugged him in complete silence. It was a beautiful moment. I cried all day.”

She added: “I can’t believe it’s over. I feel like a weight has been lifted and I think Jacob feels the same. Incredibly proud of him. He’s such a brave little boy.”

Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer that develops in the retina, the delicate lining inside the eye.

Retinoblastoma mostly affects young children, but it rarely occurs in adults.