Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 18

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates Eintracht's qualifying goal.
Friedeman Vogel. Eph
Rafael Santos Borré celebrates Eintracht’s qualifying goal.
The final of the Uefa Europa League, the Giro d’Italia and the Libertadores take center stage.
May 17, 2022, 10:48 PM
DIRECTV SPORTS
8 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 11.
TV SNAIL
8:50 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 11.
ESPN
2 PM Europa League Final, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. rangers
5 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Emelec.
7 PM Sports Tolima vs. America MG.
ESPN2
5 PM Copa Libertadores, National of Uruguay vs. Velez Sarsfield.
7 PM CA Colon vs. Olympia.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7:30 PM South American Cup, Racing vs. Melgar.
7:30 p.m. Saints vs. U. La Calera
WIN SPORTS / WIN SPORTS +
5:45 PM Women’s League, America de Cali vs. Junior.
8 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Llaneros.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Wednesday
