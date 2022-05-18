Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates Eintracht's qualifying goal.

Photo:

Friedeman Vogel. Eph

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates Eintracht’s qualifying goal.

The final of the Uefa Europa League, the Giro d’Italia and the Libertadores take center stage.

DIRECTV SPORTS
8 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 11.

TV SNAIL
8:50 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 11.

ESPN
​2 PM Europa League Final, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. rangers
5 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Emelec.
7 PM Sports Tolima vs. America MG.

ESPN2
5 PM Copa Libertadores, National of Uruguay vs. Velez Sarsfield.
7 PM CA Colon vs. Olympia.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7:30 PM South American Cup, Racing vs. Melgar.
7:30 p.m. Saints vs. U. La Calera

WIN SPORTS / WIN SPORTS +
5:45 PM Women’s League, America de Cali vs. Junior.
8 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Llaneros.

