War Russia Ukraine, soldier confesses: “Killed a civilian on a bike”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated by now since three months. No respite, Putin’s army bombards the Donbass and the South of the country, but a Kiev it promises to be a historic day, the first process begins for war crimes since the beginning of the invasion. Defendant a Russian soldier accused of having killed a unarmed civilian. The process, which should be followed by many others, will test the Ukrainian judicial system at a time when international institutions are also conducting their own investigations into abuses committed by Russian forces. Vadim Shishimarin21, will appear in the Solomyansky District Court of Kiev for the death of a 62-year-old man in northeastern Ukraine on February 28.

Accused of war crimes and premeditated murder, the soldier from Irkutsk in Siberia faces life imprisonment. “He understands what he is accused of“, his lawyer Viktor Ovsiannikov told AFP, without revealing the case for the defense. Ukrainian authorities say he is collaborating with investigators and admitting the facts of the incident which occurred just four days after the Russian invasion began. “One of the soldiers has ordered to the accused to kill the civilian“the prosecutor’s office said. Shishimarin then fired an assault rifle Kalashnikov from the vehicle window and “man is died instantlya few tens of meters from his house “, they added in a note.

Read also:

Gas, Eni’s turning point: “We will open two accounts in Russia: one in euros and one in rubles”

Germany, no to nuclear power and a clash with Macron. So the farewell to Moscow slows down

Referendum, Calderoli: “It’s a boycott, there is a plan to make them fail”

Garavaglia: “Citizenship income at 50% for seasonal tourism”

Top Manager Reputation: Descalzi flies first, then Starace and Messina

Chiellini: after the tears, the choices: footballer in the USA or Juve manager?

Pope Francis show: “How’s the knee? I would need some tequila ”. VIDEO

Enel, the Net Zero strategy for the networks sector is underway

Banca Mediolanum, the “Protect your tomorrow” format on air tonight

ENAV Group: the fourth edition of the Sustainability Day in Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

