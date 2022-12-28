Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, December 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in Sports
Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, one of the loudest signings on the market. He came to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland, one of the loudest signings on the market. He came to Manchester City.

Manchester City animates the Premier League.

ESPN
1 PM Ligue 1, Clermont vs. Lille.
3 PM Paris Saint Germain vs. Strasbourg.

ESPN2
​3 PM Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester City.

STAR+
12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Fatih Karagümrük vs. Trabszonspor.
12:30 PM Greece Soccer, Volos vs. AFC Athens.
2:30 PM Panathinaikos vs. Office Crete.
​3 PM Ligue 1, Brestois vs. O.Lyon.
​3 PM Scotland Soccer, Hibernian vs. Celtic.

