Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.- Aleida Núñez thanked her family for the Christmas weekend. She spent a special dinner in her native Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco. After a very intense year, she scheduled her weekend to be with the people who stimulate her career.

To demonstrate a good change in his way of life, he decided to appear on the weekend with nice details that people just found out about what happened through their social networks. Aleida unveiled three beautiful pieces on Christmas Eve and Christmas this Tuesday.

The Mexican combined with the same shade of her tree, in white, with that ballerina dress that outlines her curves and exposes her legs that people turn to look at, as well as her angelic face, which gives us one of those attractive smiles. .

“I enjoyed some beautiful days with the people I love the most… this little tree is put by my mom and I love it,” reads Aleida Núñez’s post on her Instagram account.

The Jalisco native surprised tonight because she disconnected from social media over the weekend to give her family all her attention. After 48 hours, she activated her official account to be in the home section of various sites for being a woman with a high number of followers.

After four decades of life, Aleida Núñez boasts a sum of four million ‘followers’ on Instagram. Today’s photos of her will arrive at the time when this note becomes available in the Sports Debate section.

If you are not aware, Aleida Núñez was born on January 24, 1981 in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco. She celebrates 41 years of age and by 2023 she will seek to fulfill her twelve wishes to be another successful year both professionally and personally.