The London team continues to certify that they are favorites for the league title. Arsenal began 2023 ratifying the idea of ​​the Spanish coach, with an offensive deployment that has them at the top of the table.

Arsenal passed a litmus test this Sunday, January 22, by coming back against Manchester United at home and remaining the first club in the Premier League. Those from London have made the Etihad Stadium their fortress and in total they have 50 points in 19 games played.

In Italy, the leader also shows tremendous solidity. It is Napoli, who sleeps the weekend 12 points behind Milan, second classified with one game less. The southern team has found a balance that leads it to be one of the best teams in all of Europe with its numbers.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona leads the local league and begins to get excited at the hands of Pedri and Gavi, despite the fact that Real Madrid does not give up. Just three points separate the whites from the Catalans.

More doubts leave the PSG of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The Parisians suffer in the French championship, chased by Lens, just three points behind.