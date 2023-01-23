BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Spotify Technology Corp on Monday announced plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees, adding to a group of tech and media companies that have taken similar steps on the grounds of prepare for a recession.

The company also said that Vice President of Content and Advertising Dawn Ostroff will be leaving the company as part of the reorganization.

Spotify, which had about 9,800 employees as of September 30, said it expects to incur expenses of €35m to €45m related to the layoffs.

In the early days of this month, Alphabet and Microsoft announced tens of thousands of layoffs.

Spotify announced in October that it was slowing down hiring for the remainder of the year and 2023. The company’s stock has accumulated a more than 50% drop in 2022.

(By Eva Mathews)