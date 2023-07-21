New Zealand beat Norway in the Group A stages, while the Australian team, known as “The Matildas”, defeated Ireland 1-0 in the Group B stages. However, their captain Sam Kerr, one of the best goalscorers in the world, missed the opening match due to a calf injury. The match broke a record in the history of Australian women’s football with an attendance that reached 75,000 people. In Diario del Mundial we have analysis from Sydney.

#Sports #World #Cup #victory #Zealand #attendance #record #Australia