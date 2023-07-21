All for his fans! The singer Dilbert Aguilar gave a presentation at the municipal complex of the district of the ramada, in the province of cutervo, region of cajamarca. The presentation of ‘The little giant of cumbia’ it was in honor of Virgin of Carmen; However, one detail caught the attention of his fans.

It turns out that the interpreter of ‘Agony of love’ he was videotaped using an oxygen tank in the middle of his performance. He did this with the aim of being able to sing properly and not disappoint his audience.

“For me it is a pleasure to be here with you. (…) I was sick a few days ago, hospitalized, and I asked God to give me health. For the moment, I am with oxygen, but I do it for you because you deserve respect and affection”, was what he told Dilbert Aguilar to the attendees of his concert.

YOU CAN SEE: COAR Cajamarca student arrives at NASA after winning the Mathematics Olympiad in the US.

Social networks exploded with admiration and expressions of affection towards ‘The little giant of cumbia’. “That is what responsible people do, worthy of admiration. They make ways to meet their people”, “Speedy recovery, illustrious gentleman”, “A good artist, committed to his work”, among others were the comments of netizens.

Who is Dilbert Aguilar?

It is a great reference of Peruvian cumbia in our country. The artist is part of the legends of the peruvian cumbiadue to his vast years of experience delighting on stage and the musical repertoire he manages, which is acclaimed by fans in the country and from various parts of the world.

Songs by Dilbert Aguilar

agony of love

Mix Leo Dan

police friend

I don’t want you to cry again

my last tears

If I love you

#impossible #Dilbert #Aguilar #offers #concert #Cajamarca #sick #oxygen #tank