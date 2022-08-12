To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 has been shown Spongebob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake, a new platform game planned for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The exit period is not known for now. You can see the official trailer above.

There Description official reads: “Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob returns to the screen in a fantastic new adventure! SpongeBob and Patrick are traveling in a multitude of different wish worlds, each with their own setting and rules, like the Jellyfish Fields of the wild. West or the Rock Bottom of Halloween. ”

“Developed by Purple Lamp, who developed Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, embark on this brand new 3D platformer, coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. ”

Spongebob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake will field all the most beloved characters in the world of Spongebob, starting from the titular protagonist passing through Patrick Stella, Squidward Tentacle, Mr. Krabb, Sandy Cheeks and more. We can expect 3D game sections with lots of jumping, gliding and fighting.

Finally, here is the list of all the announcements of THQ Nordic’s Showcase 2022.