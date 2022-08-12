Friday, August 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal ‘likes’ a trill by María Fernanda Cabal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Photo:

Egan Bernal’s Instagram

Egan Bernal.

He agreed with what the congresswoman wrote.

Lalis is a very famous content creator, a star. And he denounced that he was the victim, once again, of bullying on his social networks.

She warned in her writings that people messed with her physique, that they attacked her, after one of her photos went viral in which she was crying.

See also  What did he say? Dulce María reveals the truth about the long-awaited RBD tour

(Piqué new girlfriend would be Clara Chía Martí, after breaking up with Shakira)
(Luis Díaz, nominated for the Ballon d’Or! This is the list of his competitors)

The Colombian influencer said: “I expect everything from Twitter trolls. They are using my image to continue with the harassment that I have received for more than three years for my body, “he wrote.

I support, but…

Her fans supported her. but Senator María Fernando Cabal lamented the fact on her social networks.

Despite this, Cabal reminded Lalis that she criticized President Iván Duque at the time, made fun of him and his environment.

Lalis is a person who has supported the ideas of the Historical Pact and Gustavo PetrToday he called Duke ‘Porky’ on several occasions, comparing him to the pig from Looney Tunes.

“She is the victim of her own aggressions”, Cabal wrote, a comment that had many interactions, including that of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, who gave him ‘like’.

(Mike Tyson confesses: consequences of his first orgy and other revelations)
(Alarm in Argentina: after defeat, they burn cars that would be soccer players)

See also  Egan Bernal: this will be the long road to his rehabilitation

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #likes #trill #María #Fernanda #Cabal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

INSS: how much can be the value of retirement in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.