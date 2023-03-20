As part of the fight against fraud of products protected by PDO brands, the Nas carabinieri carried out an inspection in a dairy in the province of Parma which led to the seizure and destruction of 84 wheels of cheese that would have become Parmigiano Reggiano PDO.

Approximately 2,500 kilos judged unsuitable to continue maturing due to cracks and pitting which are not envisaged by the company self-control procedures. Pending assessment of the personnel of the competent Department of Public Health – Veterinary Public Health Service of the Parma Local Health Authority, a further 137 forms, equal to approximately 4100 kilograms, were detained.

The commercial value of the goods “subject to the two constraints”, write the military, is “equal to approximately 130 thousand euros”. The other irregularities found during the checks are: widespread dirt on the surfaces, presence of live pests and formations of cobwebs with arachnids, damaged plaster of the walls and with widespread solutions of continuity and damaged systems of protection against pests.

The legal representative of the dairy was sanctioned with a fine of 3,000 euros and a report to the Health Authority for the suspension of the activity pending the restoration of the minimum hygienic-sanitary conditions.