A dark panorama of Human Rights in Colombia returned to register the United States when presenting its annual evaluation in this matter corresponding to the year 2022 and the first in the era the president Gustavo Petro.

According to the report, during this period numerous violations continued to be committed both by the Armed Forces and illegal groups.

“Among them unlawful or arbitrary homicides; torture and arbitrary detention by government security forces and armed groups; serious abuses in a conflict; criminal defamation; serious government corruption; violence and forced displacement of Afro-Colombians and indigenous people; violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people; and murders and other acts of violence against trade unionists”.

The report maintains that the government generally took steps to investigate, prosecute, and punish officials who committed human rights abuses, although many of the investigations they were plagued by long delays.

Likewise, the report maintains, in the national territory “armed groups continued to operate, including dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the National Liberation Army and drug gangs. Armed groups, as well as drug traffickers, were reported as significant perpetrators of human rights abuses and violent crimes, including extrajudicial and illegal executions, extortion, and other abuses or crimes, such as kidnapping, torture, human trafficking, bombings, restrictions on freedom of movement, sexual violence, the illegal recruitment and use of child soldiers, and threats of violence against journalists, women, human rights defenders, and religious leaders.”

As to Venezuela the report argues that the regime of Nicolas Maduro it remains unpopular and increasingly “relies on civilian and military intelligence services and, to a lesser extent, pro-regime armed gangs known as colectivos, to neutralize political opposition and subdue the population. There are reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses.”

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington