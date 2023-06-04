Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse it’s a success. Benji-Sales shared some results obtained by the animated film in the domestic market (ie USA in this case), revealing that this film has far surpassed the first feature film.

Precisely, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse cashed out 120.5 million compared to 35.3 million for the first film. This is 241% more than Into the Spider-Verse. It is also the second best opening weekend in 2023.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the public vote is 96% for Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, joined by 95% of the critics. On Cinemascore the film got an “A”.

In our review we explained that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a superior film to its predecessor in practically everything, and this should make you understand how much we liked this sequel which succeeds in the very difficult task of surprising once again not only on a visual level, with an incredible refinement, but also on a narrative one, basing a growth story that weaves together different but absolutely plausible perspectives in a cinecomic that has everything one should look for in a story about Spider-Man. The wait for the grand finale will be nerve-wracking.”