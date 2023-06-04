First podium

It took seven races, but in the end George Russell managed to unlock himself also in this 2023, conquering his first podium of the year in Barcelona, ​​in the Spanish GP. A third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton, but made special by theincredible comeback accomplished since #63. Russell in fact, after yesterday’s difficult qualifying, was capable of to go back from the 12th starting box to the lowest step of the podium.

Perez beaten

Adding further value to the already significant feat of the young ex Williams talent was the direct confrontation clearly won against Sergio Perez’s Red Bull. The Mexican, who started one position ahead of Russell, ended up three and a half seconds behind him in the race. This result testifies to thethe goodness of the work done by the men of the Anglo-German teamwho are slowly trying to close the gap – quite large – that separates them from Red Bull.

Market rumors

In recent weeks, the Mercedes line-up has been at the center of many market rumors regarding the alleged possibility of Lewis Hamilton not to renew the contract with the Black-Silver Arrows. A hypothesis denied by the interesting direct, convinced more than ever of the goodness of the work that Toto Wolff’s team is carrying out. A line of thought in which Russell also finds himself who, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the race, he certified that his future is all in the name of the three-pointed star.

Absolute loyalty

“I will probably stay at Mercedes until at least 2025 – certified Russell, excluding the desire to try the adventure in other stables – we have a long-term contract and we believe in each other“. Not even the super Red Bull of these last two seasons represents a temptation for the 25-year-old from King’s Lynn: “I would not like to be in any other team at the moment. Toto and the team have believed in me since I was 16 and in F3 – concluded the Englishman – and I am proud to have embarked on this journey with them. So I don’t see myself anywhere else in the next 10 years but in Mercedes“.