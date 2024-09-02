For better or worse, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a smash hit at the box office, especially during the pandemic. While many thought the spider’s next adventure would give fans a chance to see something traditional, A new report has indicated that Spider-Man 4 would be focused, once again, on the multiverse.

According to DanielRPK, a famous insider in the film world, Spider-Man 4 will once again be a multiversal film that will feature the participation of villains and heroes that we have already seen. This means that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would once again wear the red and blue suitAt the moment there is no official information from Sony or Marvel that confirms or denies this information, but considering that this film is planned for 2026, there is a good chance that this is true.

Let us remember that in 2026 we will see the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, so Spider-Man 4 could take place after this moviewhich would significantly increase the chances of Peter having to travel the multiverse. This is something fans don’t want to see.

Yes ok No Way Home It was a success, Many Spider-Man fans want to see the character on a street adventurePrevious rumors had indicated that in the next film, Peter would have to join Daredevil to face Kingpin, something that is probably not going to happen now.

However, not all is lost, since fans believe that this multiversal adventure would bring Miles Morales to the MCUthus passing the Spider-Man torch to a new character, giving Tom Holland the opportunity to retire from the role without any problems. We can only wait. In related news, Sydney Sweeney could appear in Spider-Man 4. Likewise, you can learn more about this film here.

Author’s Note:

I hope this rumor is not true. No Way Home It did a lot of harm to the MCU’s Spider-Man, since it limits the arachnid’s adventures. Although Spider-Man 4 It may be a good movie, it’s just a shame that it only Homecoming was the character’s only traditional adventure.

Via: DanielRPK