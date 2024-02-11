There are three rounds in the playoffs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (by number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first play-off round. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is only ever one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.