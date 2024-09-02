Ciudad Juárez— A man was beaten to death on the streets of the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood, and his body was found this morning by neighbors who reported it to authorities through the 911 emergency number, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The third intentional homicide of the month of September occurred on the streets of Ignacio Mariscal and Juan José Méndez, where police from the Central District initially arrived and confirmed that it was a crime.

On the dirt road, the body of a man was found with signs of torture, his face severely damaged, and he was abandoned, partially covered with a blanket.

The police cordoned off the crime scene and notified the State Investigation Agency, which sent a team of ministerial police and field criminalistics experts.