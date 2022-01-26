Alfonso Signorini centered yet another episode of the Big Brother Vip on the story born between Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge. In particular, the focus was on what happened under the covers by the two previous tenants of the house.

If Alex Belli did not want to say what happened between the two under the covers, Delia Duran took care of telling everything. In the first place Soleil Sorge did not take well the revelations of the two other protagonists and blurted out in the episode:

Stop talking about what happened in bed. That’s enough, I’m broken, it doesn’t make me laugh and neither does my family at home believe me. You emphasized that thing that came out, it’s not really good what you did. But that’s okay so quiet. Then it’s also a moment to misunderstand and it doesn’t make me laugh. It makes me laugh at their situation and not the irony about what Alex and I did or didn’t do. It’s okay. I’m not angry with you. But just joke or bring up this topic. The thing is, it hurts me a little bit and then I don’t want people to think anything else. Come on, we won’t go back. Then you have to allude to certain things and then I’ll say other things and then here we end up in a bad theater. Because until today I have been silent but I do not like this game.

Soleil Sorge, however, confronted Sophie Codegoni: “Wanting to play the theater the programs are ruining. The common goal is that they want to get out of it well. So if they pick up on the agreements they had, they’ll have a happy ending, if they get rid of them they have to make a decision and maybe get out of it right away. Then I’m angry because they imply that a complete thing happened under the covers. This makes me too nervous“.

Sophie clarified what Delia said to Soleil: “No I love, they do not imply a complete thing, but the pre, understand me the preli“. Soleil, for its part, did not open his mouth and did not reply.