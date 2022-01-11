Alan Castillo, better known as ‘Robotin‘revealed during an interview that his addiction to games led him to lose more than 300 thousand soles during all the years he worked with his character.

The Peruvian artist was invited to the YouTube program B&H Podcast and said that a client once paid him a large sum of money for a show in Arequipa, but he lost everything he won in a casino.

“The place where they paid me the most was in Arequipa, I couldn’t go, they told me if you choteas your show in Lima I’ll pay you $ 1000 and the tickets (…) the uncle deposited me, but what do you think, the S /. 3000 went to the casino “ , He said.

However, his gambling led him to another extreme act. ‘Robotín’ revealed that the motorcycle that they gave him in the disappeared Factory of Dreams program was sold and the money was spent on games.

“ I have been to the Factory of Dreams, when it was Factory of Dreams, they gave me a motorcycle, I sold it, three thousand soles, Zero kilometers, but how delicious it feels when one enters and the hostesses, young soda, cigarette, little sandwich, you put your money in the machine, but then walk from the Mega Plaza to the airport ”, he commented.

Why did ‘Robotín’ go to Andrea Llosa’s program?

‘Robotín’ told the Andrea Llosa program to talk about his case, since he had doubts about his paternity and did not have the money for DNA tests.

“I looked for the program because the program was about DNA and I had received some tests from the mother of my daughters, some adulterous tests with certain people. As we were in a pandemic I was in misery and there were three DNAs that I was going to ask for and there are like 4,000 ‘lucas’ “, he told B&H Podcast

Ex-partner of ‘Robotín’ assures that his daughters are his

In an interview with Amor y fuego, ‘Robotín’ said that, after discovering that two of his three daughters are not his, his ex-partner demands another DNA test.

“The mother continues with the idea that they are mine. ‘They are yours, they are yours, I’m going to do it the other way (the DNA test),’ ”he said.

‘Robotín’ and ‘Robotina’ have therapy, but live separately

After their emotional reconciliation, ‘Robotín’ revealed to bring help from a partner with ‘Robotina’, but on the recommendation of the specialist they have decided to live apart.

“As the days have passed, we have tried to talk. I was dodging everything, putting the clothes on the air, but it is an immature relationship, for this reason we are undergoing treatment with the psychologist and she has recommended that we not live together for the moment and give us a space. In this we are, that is, we continue, but each one at home ”.