La Spezia – At the turn of the evening, Spezia decides its destinies. And it won’t just be the result of the match against Ternana that will determine them. Massimiliano Alvini plays for the three points, for himself, for a place, to come out however he goes with his head held high.

His press conference yesterday was also enriched by the unexpected presence of Nikolaou and Cassata. But the pitch must say that the parties, team and coach, are united. It is clear, however, that a short circuit has been created between the components, which is destroying the eaglets, with an absent and distant owner who on Friday evening also had to suffer a protest in the square linked to a sensational banner, displayed in the central Piazza Europa, with written “Platek go home”.

The fans protest, they also want Macia home, one of the negative fulcrums of the story; already at the end of the Lecco match she made herself felt against the team, but she will give support. From the beginning to the end of the match, it will only be support; for the showdown, it will only take the triple whistle of Sozza, the best young player of Can A and B, who the designer Rocchi sends to the Picco in a sort of crash test, sensing the environmental difficulties and the theater that lies ahead.

With three points, Alvini puts the ranking back into play; but it must be understood if his intentions also correspond to those of the technical area, which now travels by sight, with CEO Gazzoli supervising. Not a simple picture, where the coach also loses due to injury Zurkowski, Bandinelli and Hristov and with Ekdal which will be evaluated before the match. «I won’t even look at the performance, I just want to win – admits Alvini – It’s right for the fans to express their opinions and be angry. The team will need all the support possible, which honestly was never lacking throughout the season.”

On the other side there is Marco Breda, who has just arrived in Terni to replace Lucarelli. A few but clear words, to explain his history: «I am happy to return to Ternana, in my opinion there are the conditions to be able to do a good job. The most important thing is not the square, but the staff. With staff I say yes, you can do the right things. This is not a team in disarray, it has been unlucky.”