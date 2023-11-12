Little Indi remains without life support. Parents: “A kick in the teeth”

“Now in hospice they are preparing to remove life support” for little Indi. This was announced to Adnkronos Salute by Dean Gregroy, father of the 8-month-old girl suffering from a serious and rare mitochondrial disease, who was denied transfer to Italy by the UK judges where the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome had said it was ready to welcome her.

“Little Indi Gregory has been transferred to the hospice and the protocols for withdrawing life support are being applied to her. The procedures are ongoing. This is what we know, obviously at the moment I have not yet heard from the father”, confirms to Agi Simone Pillon, a lawyer who followed the family of the little girl, who is suffering from a serious and rare mitochondrial disease, in Italy.

“Dean (Indy’s father, ed.) informs me that they are now preparing Indi Gregory to be taken off life support. It’s simply heartbreaking,” writes Pillon on “X”. As Repubblica explains, “no one knows how long it will take: for Alfie Evans, at the center of a similar story in 2018, it took five days for his baby’s heart to stop beating. At the hospice, next to Indi, are her parents, Dean and Claire, who define the sentence of the British justice system as “a final kick in the teeth”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

