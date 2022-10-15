La Spezia – “We are facing important matches without many players and with many others not in a position to play entire matches. Kovalenko joined Bastoni in these hours. I’m afraid it won’t be there for a long time. We will review our way of being on the pitch, making the most of the current situation. “So Luca Gotti, Spezia coach, in view of the match against Cremonese. Midfield light for the whites, destined to abandon the 3-5-2. “It is useless to force an idea and put too many players in positions that are not theirs. We are obliged to change something,” he said.

Ampadu could rise in the median to plug absences, leaving room for Amian on the defensive line. “The Welshman can be useful in different positions – confirms Gotti -. Amian is the one among the long-term residents closest to having an important playing time. His role? I would say full-back on the four-man line, based on last year’s matches. at the time of Toulouse, it seemed to me that he can make the third defensive in the three-man department with profit. “

Probably an attack trident, with Maldini ahead of Strelec for a place next to Gyasi and Nzola. On the 20-year-old Slovak, in great shape with his national team, the coach says that “he will become a level player, but the central striker is a role that can be reached through a slightly longer path. It has to be waited. I don’t know. if it will be two weeks, two months or two years, but it remains an important potential for this team. “

Yesterday the visit to the Follo sports center by a representative of fans who met the team to testify the closeness in a delicate moment marked by the bad defeat at Monza, fifth away without ever scoring. “They gave us great participation, I am aware that the team understands the importance of tomorrow’s match. At most the problem could be that they feel it too much.” A success would allow her to maintain a reassuring share of points in the hot zone of the standings. Spezia has 8 points, three on the third last, Verona.