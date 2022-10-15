Political scientist Romanova called the reform of the European Union a long-term process

Reforming the European Union (EU) could drag on for years to come. Thus, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, Tatyana Romanova, Associate Professor of the Department of European Studies at St Petersburg University, appreciated the calls of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expand the composition of the association and abandon the principle of unanimity.

Cancellation of unanimity

“Abandoning unanimity will facilitate the decision-making process and theoretically remove the problem that the European Union faces when we talk about, say, a Hungarian veto regarding various restrictive measures for Russia. On the other hand, everyone understands that this is a double-edged weapon, because when other countries need to protect their interests, the principle of unanimity will play against them, ”the political scientist said.

There is no single position here. Everyone understands that it is necessary to refuse unanimity, but everyone also understands that it is necessary to protect their interests Tatiana Romanovapolitical scientist

The principle of unanimity will be replaced by a qualified majority vote, Tatyana Romanova believes. In this case, the issue must be supported by at least 55 per cent of member countries representing either 65 per cent or 72 per cent of the population.

“55 percent of the member countries guarantee the small countries that no decision will be made without them. And 65 or 72 percent of the population is certain guarantees for large countries that small countries will not get together and will not decide something without them, ”the specialist noted.

EU enlargement

The refusal of unanimity will be adopted simultaneously with the expansion of the European Union, Tatyana Romanova believes. Already, with 27 member states, unanimity makes the EU very clumsy. If the association expands further, it will block the decision-making process, she argues.

“I think these two aspects will be linked together. And then expansion is a process. You can promise, you can give the status of a candidate. But we also know from the practice of the European Union that it usually takes years. This is a highly technical process, when almost all the norms of national legislation must be brought into line with the law of the European Union. Therefore, countries sometimes wait years and even decades until they are recognized as ready to join the European Union,” explained the Associate Professor at St Petersburg University.

At the congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Olaf Scholz proposed a series of structural reforms in the EU. He believes that the association could function more effectively if it included up to 36 member states instead of the current 27, including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans. The politician also considered it necessary to abandon the principle of unanimity when making decisions in the field of foreign and tax policy.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, spoke about changing the voting process for EU membership.