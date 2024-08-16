La Spezia – “We must not set limits, but we must also be realistic. The important thing for Spezia is to stay in Serie Bnow that’s the goal”. These are the words with which Luke D’Angelocoach of the whites, introduces the championship that for his team begins Saturday night on the field of Pisa. “We must be respectful of the work done by the owners – he says in the conference -, it was said that there would be an economic downsizing and we knew it. Our task is to immediately immerse ourselves in the championship, starting tomorrow”.

No flights of fancy at the Aquilotta house for a club that has played in the last ten years five promotion play-offs and three Serie A championships. Today the ownership of the American Platek family is mainly aiming to contain expenses that are still affected by the period in the top division.

But D’Angelo still believes he has a squad adequate for the salvation objective. “In attack I don’t think we are short, We won’t have Cassata in midfield who will return next week but I think it’s a bearable absence for one game. We have six defenders in defense, I don’t see any problems.”

Of course Spezia loses one of its most talented players, that Daniel Green spent this week at Salernitana. “He gave us so much from a technical point of view. His departure will not be replaced, but the club told me that if there were to be other transfers the void would be filled”. The debut on the Pisa field immediately presents a very important bell tower match for the fans against one of the teams accredited for a top championship. “Pisa has made an intelligent transfer campaign, it has maintained the backbone of last season which was very good. It has brought in very strong players, it will be a tough match for us, but we have the ability to cause difficulty to any opponent”.