The systematic eradication of Christian values ​​and inalienable freedoms continues in full swing in Warsaw. However, the Catholic Church once again entered the field, united and determined, to express its clear and firm judgment against the executive's attempts and proposals. Europeanist to liberalize tout court not just the potentially abortive “morning-after pill”, but also abortion up to and beyond the 12th week.

Let us remember that just a few days after the new government took office, on December 14th, the Minister of Equality and representative of the extreme left of Lewica [Lewica é uma aliança que reúne vários partidos poloneses de esquerda]Katarzyna Kotula, Prometheus introduce as quickly as possible any measure that would allow women the “right” to kill the baby conceived in their womb, in accordance with the uncivil principle of autonomy and freedom of personal decision, also to comply with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights who had ruled against the Polish constitutional ban on abortion on eugenic grounds.

In January 24th, the government deliberated a bill to liberalize access to emergency contraception, an amendment to the pharmaceutical law that aims to make the morning-after pill, specifically the brand “ellaOne”, available without a prescription to girls aged 15 and over. On the same day, the Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary group, associated with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's European People's Party, went further in wanting to demonstrate a misunderstood relativist Europeanism, presenting a bill in the Polish parliament that would introduce abortion on demand, without special conditions, up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Obviously, if passed, the legislation would not only overturn the almost total ban on abortion introduced by the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government, but would create an even more permissive abortion law than previously existing. In fact, abortion would be permitted even after the 12th week if the pregnancy puts the person's life or health (including mental health) at risk; if there is “reasonable suspicion” that the pregnancy is the result of a crime; or if the fetus is diagnosed with birth defects. The period allowed for interruption varies according to the circumstances. Abortion could be accomplished surgically or pharmacologically (abortion pills) and, in both cases, the services would be provided free of charge to anyone with the right to medical care, and financed with public money.

The proposal also provides for the limitation in fact conscientious objection, which stipulates that all health professionals who receive public funding to care for pregnant women are obliged to provide abortions; If a doctor invokes the “conscience clause”, the head of the hospital department will have to appoint another doctor who can perform it. As expected, there was no shortage of praise from the international press. To the criticism within the coalition and among the majority parties are strong and, as there is no agreement on this issue in the government program, it will not be easy for Tusk and his faithful allies on the left to approve such a radically pro-abortion text in parliament.

In fact, the centrist Third Way bloc is the most conservative of the coalition parties, and one of its leaders and current speaker of parliament, Szymon Hołownia, has already spoken out in favor of a referendum on the issue, certainly not in support of the proposed Tusk. Along with the Third Way, the Polish People's Party (PSL) is also against the liberalization of abortion laws. If they maintain their consistent position, the Third Way, with its 65 deputies in the Sejm (House) and 12 in the Senate, together with the Polish People's Party (PSL), with its 28 members in the Sejm and 4 in the Senate, will be able to block any maneuver of Tusk and the left on these issues. The Catholic Church did not hide and even harshly criticized the new executive's leftist measures to liberalize abortion laws and restore access to the morning-after pill without a prescription.

Monsignor Leszek Gęsiak, spokesman for the Polish Bishops' Conference (KEP), he said in the last days that such policies “will lead to death,” while the president of bishops Polish Catholics, Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, warned that “one should never comply with… laws that permit the direct murder of innocent human beings… There will never be any support from the Church for such actions,” he continued. “Abortion is a serious crime against human life… and human life is not a private matter. A person does not have the right to decide on the life or death of another person. Taking someone's life can never be called progress or modernity.” Not even if those who promote these laws are socialist progressives, the ideologized left or pseudo-popular people seeking revenge and childish and violent political reprisals.

Luca Volonte, with a degree in Political Science, he was an Italian deputy from 1996 to 2013. He founded and directed the Novae Terrae Foundation for several years, coordinating, as General Secretary and in collaboration with Italian and foreign universities and research institutes, the first global investigation into family policies, human dignity and freedom of education.

