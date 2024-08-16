SpaceX has presented the mission Fram2, the first human mission to explore Earth’s polar orbit. After successfully launching 13 human spaceflight missions in the past four years, SpaceX will bring on board Norwegian Jannicke Mikkelsen as vehicle commander, Australian Eric Philips as pilot, and German Rabea Rogge as mission specialist.

For everyone the crew members, it will be their first experience in space. During the 3-5 day mission, the crew will observe Earth’s polar regions through Dragon’s dome, studying unusual aurora-like light emissions and phenomena such as STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement).. In addition, the mission will include experiments to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body, including the first X-ray imaging in space, “Just-in-Time” training tools, and behavioral health studies in microgravity.

Fram2, named after the ship that first allowed explorers to reach the Arctic and Antarctic regions, will see how Commander Chun Wang, an entrepreneur and adventurer originally from Malta. Wang and his crew aim to inspire global audiences by highlighting the spirit of exploration and the critical role technology plays in pushing new frontiers.

Fram2 will be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, with a launch window expected no earlier than late 2024..