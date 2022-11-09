On the first day of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which will take place until November 18 in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, urged the companies of fossil fuels to help financially vulnerable countries in the fight against climate change. A lack of collaboration that forces developing countries to seek alliances with each other to deal with this problem.

We spoke with the Dominican Minister of the Environment, Miguel Ceara Hatton, about the approach of the Central American and Caribbean countries in the fight for adaptation and financing in the face of climate change.

