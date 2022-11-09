Vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin said this Tuesday, 8th, that the Ministry of Defense’s report on the inspection of ballot boxes by the military is a matter for the Judiciary to analyze. Coordinator of the transitional government, Alckmin avoided commenting on possible developments if the Armed Forces document is used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for an eventual challenge to the result of the vote.

Alckmin revealed that the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has a meeting tomorrow, 9th, with the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The Defense report will be delivered to the TSE this Wednesday, 9th. “I don’t have any information about this report. Now, who takes care of this is the Judiciary, which has a specialized justice for what is the electoral justice”, said the vice.

He also confirmed that in addition to the TSE, PT Lula should also meet with the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, and also visit the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In the early afternoon, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said that the party does not intend to contest the result of the elections, but did not rule out the possibility that Bolsonaro will question the investigation if he has “something real in hand”.