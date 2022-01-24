The show talking shit continues to give what to talk about. In a recent interview, comedians Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna responded to the criticism they received on social networks for making a joke about Melissa Paredes and her daughter. They explained why they did not speak at the time.

According to the youtuber Jorge Luna, the joke they made was well done, so they do not need to give further explanations about it. However, he denied having made fun of the daughter of the Women in Command driver.

“ Why am I going to explain to them that the joke is well executed , if they are not going to understand it and they are going to continue believing that. The target is not Melissa’s daughter, it’s Melissa. ”, he asserted.

For his part, Ricardo Mendoza assured that in comedy a person is always affected. “All the jokes in the world, this is comedy theory, they have someone who is affected. (…) Even in the most innocent joke in the world, someone is going to have to suffer the consequences of the joke, and the comedian has to assume the consequence of the joke,” he said.

They defend themselves from criticism

The comedians of Speaking bullshit assured that at that moment, when they were a point of criticism on Twitter, they did not come out to defend themselves because they were going to take it as a justification.

“Going out to explain what I am explaining to you right now, at that moment, was ridiculous, they were going to say ‘they are justifying themselves’. We know about this backwards and forwards, but why am I going to explain it to you if you are not going to understand me. I don’t defend myself, I know what I did, we know we didn’t attack the girl, period. I don’t have to explain to anyone that we didn’t do it,” said Jorge Luna.

Ricardo Mendoza refused to be the host of This is war

Ricardo Mendoza, from Speaking lame, revealed in one of his shows that he refused to be the host of This is war . The youtuber mentioned that the producer of the reality show contacted him and made him the proposal, but he did not agree.

“It is not enough for you to have me on your program, thanks for thinking of me, but never in my life will I go. I will never work for someone when I am the boss here,” he said.