The last weeks of the transfer market are coming and the teams are preparing to start the season in the best way.
Here we will tell you the latest news, with everything you need to know.
One of the protagonists of the pass market. Facundo Farías will continue playing in Colón despite the interest of River and Boca. He will stay to play the Libertadores.
Fabricio Bustos was very close to reaching River, but there was no agreement with his representative. He would finally go to Inter de Porto Alegre. It remains to be seen whether now or in June.
Given the difficulty of renewing Angileri, River is looking for a left back and is interested in Andrew Teuten. The defender was one of the great appearances of 2021 and stood out in Montevideo Torque City.
Boca has already agreed with Cruz Azul for Pol Fernández. The midfielder will return to the club and they will pay two million dollars for his transfer.
There is already an agreement in principle for Federico Andrada to be a new reinforcement for Atlético Tucumán. The striker comes from playing in Aldosivi, where he was left with the pass in his power.
After confirming the arrival of Diego Valeri, Lanús continues to announce returns. In the last few hours, the arrival of Fernando Monetti, who will be in charge of defending the goal next season, became official. He comes from being released in San Lorenzo, where he had no activity.
Jonathan Alvez is very close to reaching an agreement with Unión and becoming a new reinforcement for Tatengue. The last season he was in Atlético Nacional.
Walter Bou will continue playing in Defense and Justice. The striker was not taken into account by Boca and will stay at the Halcón de Varela. A player who guarantees goals and good performance.
#News #Argentine #soccer #transfer #market #Farías #Bustos #Pol #Fernández
